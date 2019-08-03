Arrests made in May 28th Chocowinity bank robbery

Arrests have been made in a May 28th bank robbery in Chocowinity.

Police posted on Facebook saying they were assisted by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in executing several search warrants and arrest warrants in the May 28th Bank Robbery at the CresCom Bank located on US Hwy 17 Business in Chocowinity.

Michael Donell Moore of Raleigh was charged with Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon and Making a False Bomb Report in a Public Building.

Moore is a native of Beaufort County and the Chocowinity area, and has since moved to Raleigh, according to police.

Moore was arrested in Raleigh and processed at the Wake County Magistrates Office where he was placed on a $125,000.00 Secured Bond for the two charges.

On Friday, August 2, The Chocowinity Police Department, assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Rajae’ Laylon Barnes, 23, of Chocowinity.

Barnes was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon for the May 28th, 2019 Bank Robbery at the CresCom Bank in Chocowinity.

Barnes is being held under a $200,000.00 secured bond for court appearance for this charge.