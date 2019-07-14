Arson investigation launched after deadly house fire, Cumberland County officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly house fire near Fayetteville Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4500 block of Dominion Road, just outside the Fayetteville city limits, said Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Patrice Bogertey.

An arson unit is being brought in to investigate the blaze, according to Bogertey and a fire official with Cumberland Road Fire Department, which responded to the fire.

At least one person died in the fire, Bogertey said.

No other information was released about the fire or the victim.