At his funeral, family describes compassion of fallen Nash County deputy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, law enforcement officers from all over the state came to pay their respects to a fallen Nash County Sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Jared Allison, 26, died this week after being involved in a crash on Thanksgiving. He was on duty at the time.

His funeral was held Friday in Rocky Mount. Emotions poured out as Allison’s casket was carried past his family and brought inside Baptist Englewood Church for his services.

“No parent ever wants to have to go through this,” said his father Scott Allison. “He cared, he had compassion, he was concerned about others over himself and unfortunately, his sacrifice showed that.”

Allison’s grandfather doted on his ability to be a tough Nash County deputy while also an animal lover with a “tender heart.”

“That’s a fine young man and that was my grandson,” he said.

Allison’s supervisor said he was respectful, humble and always wanted to do what was right.

“Jared stood out like a bright star,” said Major Allen Wilson with NCSO. “From the first time I met him, he had his big smile. It was always, ‘Yes sir, no sir.'”

Law enforcement officers from around the state and South Carolina came to show support, along with community members.

“It was just amazing to see so many people that have come out,” said Margaret Bullock who lives in Rocky Mount and wanted to show support. “It’s really a tragedy for this area.”

Many said they’d be praying for Allison’s wife, young son, and loved ones.

A final procession was held from the church back to Wheeler-Woodlief Funeral Home. Community members placed blue ribbons along the route.

“Thank you for your service, thank you for your friendship, and thank you for your sacrifice,” said Wilson.

Instead of flowers, the family asked donations be made to Saving Grace NC Animal Rescue in Wake Forest.