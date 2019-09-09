Atlanta based non-profit tours ENC to help increase minority voter turnout

A Georgia nonprofit organization is in the East, working to expand African American voter engagement.

The ‘Black Voters Matter’ organization is touring North Carolina.

The organization is educating voters on the District 3 and District 9 elections.

The goal is to increase African American voter turnout and make sure voters understand the process.

“We want to make sure that we’re building relationships with the community and we want to spread the word about different events that are going on like the special election that’s coming but we want to make sure the people are well informed and prepared to go out tomorrow,” said Dean Anthony, member of the organization.

This week the group is traveling to Jacksonville, Elizabethtown, Lumberton, and Fayetteville.