Atlantic Beach businesses continue to deal with COVID-19

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Many businesses in Carteret County’s Atlantic Beach know what it feels like to deal with the effects of COVID-19. As business owners try to keep their customers happy, it can get hard with health restrictions and setbacks financially.

Businesses like The Tackle Box Tavern across from the beach continue to remain flexible in these hard times.

The Tavern works at 50% capacity, with both employees and customers required to wear masks while inside. Customers can take their masks off if sitting down and enjoying a beverage.

Owner Rich Porter says even in these hard times, he knows the community will stay strong.

“Folks in Atlantic Beach, folks in North Carolina, they find a way to work through the problem. We’re seeing that every single day both in our business and our community as well,” said Porter.

The Tavern does get a lot of foot traffic from tourists and beach goers. Porter says many people forget their masks when coming inside. Even though they can supply free masks, it helps to remember to have your mask at all times.