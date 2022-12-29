ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Council members in Atlantic Beach approved a measure to add 12 new security cameras in the town.

This comes as the community is still reeling after a recent unsolved homicide that happened back in August, the first in over a decade. With the new cameras in place, they hope to keep residents safe and hopefully stop future crimes.

“We’re looking at 12 cameras, which would cover the main intersection and also the beach. We’re looking at three for the beach accesses and two for the boardwalk. And then we’re also looking for some for the bridge,” said Atlantic Beach Chief of Police, Jeff Harvey.

Harvey said the town’s decision to finally purchase the cameras comes after the recent murder of 65-year-old Randal Miller.

“We had piecemeal video evidence from different residences and establishments throughout the town. And while that helped us, it was not adequate. And then the town board made the decision at that time that maybe we need to look at some other avenues,” said Harvey.

Harvey added the SBI has taken over the case, but they’re still working diligently to bring closure to Miller’s family and the community.

With the new cameras, they hope to be better prepared for any other crimes that may happen in the area.

“If we get a traffic crash or something like that, we’ll be able to go back and obtain that evidence. If any other situation comes along, like I said, a stolen vehicle or something like that, we can help identify that, and get the case solved faster. It’s always a benefit,” said Harvey.

The system will cost over $200,000 dollars. Once it’s installed, the public will also be able to see the live view from the cameras along with the police department.

The town hopes to have the cameras up and running by next summer.