Atlantic Sea Surface Temperatures are Ideal for Hurricane Season

Hurricanes are one of nature’s wonders. They form over the Atlantic in the summer, simply because sea surface temperatures are warm.

We are in peak hurricane season, and the oceans are primed to fuel storm development. While temperatures are just one factor that influences hurricanes, they are a fair predictor of the readiness of the ocean to sustain them.

Normally, areas of low pressure form off the coast of Africa and follow the warm, moist column of water across the Atlantic towards the US.

In order for the ocean to be able to sustain and intensify hurricanes, meteorologists generally agree temperatures must get above 82 degrees F.

Surface temperatures above that threshold are in red on the map. Notice the finger of warm water running up the east coast – that is known as the Gulf Stream, which runs parallel to the US and aids in hurricane development. Water temperatures near Beaufort are at 85 degrees.

There is a bit of good news with this…although temperatures are warm, they are not expected to get as hot as they were during last year’s record breaking season. Still, NOAA’s mid season update predicted 15-21 named storms, with 3-5 major hurricanes. So far we have seen 8 named storms in the Atlantic, with 6 of those making landfall and many more areas of interest continuing to pop up daily.

Even though North Carolina hasn’t seen any direct impacts this season yet, don’t forget it doesn’t officially end until November 30th. It’s important to remain weather aware and prepared until then.