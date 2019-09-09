Attorney General Josh Stein announces investigation into Google’s Business practices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Attorney General Josh Stein announced that he has launched an investigation into Google to learn more about the company’s business practices.

Attorney General Stein is part of a bipartisan coalition of 50 attorneys general investigating whether Google’s actions in the online advertising and search traffic markets suppress competition, violate antitrust laws, and harm consumers.

Attorney General Stein released the following statement:

“Internet is the critical infrastructure of the 21st century. It’s where we communicate, work, learn, get entertainment – it’s where it all happens. But I’m increasingly concerned about the way the internet has come to be dominated by a few major tech companies.

“When companies in any industry get too powerful and too big, they can use their power and size to harm people and damage markets. Antitrust laws help us ensure that people get the best services and prices, that their privacy is respected, and that they benefit from competition that fosters the next generation of technology.

“I joined in this bipartisan investigation to take a look at this massive company to make sure that it is not engaged in business practices that hurt consumers and stifle competitors.”

Attorney General Stein is also part of a separate coalition of nine attorneys general investigating Facebook for potential antitrust violations.