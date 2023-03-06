RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is warning North Carolinians about which scams are on the rise as part of National Consumer Protection Week.

Stein and organizations hosted a news conference Monday at the Department of Justice headquarters in Raleigh. They listed some of the fastest growing scams, like a government imposter scam where someone pretends to be a government official and says you owe them money.

There’s also the “can you hear me” scam where a person asks if you can hear them, you say “yes”, then that answer can be used to authorize charges on stolen cards.

Stein says the biggest scams facing Millennials and Gen-Z consumers are those involving credit cards.

“When you read the asterisks in the little print, there are all kinds of problems. It may be high interest rates, it may be very large, late fees. And so credit is definitely something we see is an issue for young people,” Stein said.

The North Carolina Public Interest Research Group tells CBS 17 there is also a rise in scams through peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo.

Anyone who becomes the victim of fraud is asked to report it.

Ways to file a complaint:

NCDOJ.gov/complaint

877-5-NOSCAM

For more on National Consumer Protection Week, go here.