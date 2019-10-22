Atty. General Josh Stein announces investigation into Facebook’s business practices

FILE – This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it has suspended tens of thousands of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Starting in March 2018, Facebook started looking into the apps that have access to its users’ data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Attorney General Josh Stein announced that he is leading an investigation into Facebook to learn more about the company’s business practices, along with Attorneys General Letitia James (NY), Phil Weiser (CO), Ashley Moody (FL), Tom Miller (IA), Doug Peterson (NE), Dave Yost (OH), Herbert Slatery (TN), and Karl Racine (DC).

Attorney General Stein is part of a bipartisan coalition of 47 attorneys general investigating whether Facebook’s actions violate antitrust laws and harm consumers.

Attorney General Stein released the following statement:

“I’m increasingly concerned about the way the internet has come to be dominated by a few major tech companies. When companies in any industry get too big and too powerful, they can use that power to harm their consumers and to damage markets. We need to protect competition in markets so that consumers benefit from choices, their privacy is protected, and the next generation of tech innovators aren’t snuffed out by big, powerful companies.”

Also joining the investigation are the Attorneys General of Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the territory of Guam, in addition to a number of other states that cannot confirm their participation in pending investigations.