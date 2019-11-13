Atty. General Josh Stein urges Congress to support veteran treatment courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Attorney General Josh Stein urged Congress to support veterans struggling with substance use disorder and mental health issues by passing the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019.

The legislation would provide grants and assistance to veteran treatment courts, diversion programs that help veterans with minor, non-violent offenses address their substance misuse and mental health issues and obtain Veterans Administration benefits for treatment and employment assistance.

“Earlier this week, we honored veterans on Veterans Day,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. Now we must honor them with our actions. Many of our veterans need help to treat serious substance use disorder and mental health issues. We cannot forget that many veterans are struggling to find the resources to build safe, stable lives after they serve our country. I urge Congress to pass this legislation, which will help veterans get the treatment they need to get healthy.”

In a letter to Senate leaders, Attorney General Stein and 43 other attorneys general encouraged the passage of the legislation, which would establish a Veteran Treatment Court Program in the United States Department of Justice to provide grants and technical assistance to state, local, and tribal courts that implement veteran treatment courts.

The attorney’s general note that the primary focus of veteran treatment courts “is on the effective identification, treatment, and successful reintegration of every enrolled veteran back into his or her local community.”

There are currently more than 450 veteran treatment courts in 40 states and territories.

Attorney General Stein was joined in sending today’s letter by the Attorneys General of Florida, New Mexico, Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.