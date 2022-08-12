NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The North Carolina History Theater will hold auditions for “The Miscreants’ Christmas” on August 20.

The auditions will run from 1-3 p.m. at the North Carolina History Theater in the St. John’s Masonic Hall at 516 Hancock Street in New Bern. Written by Bill Hand, “The Miscreants’ Christmas” finds Mrs. Claus in a pickle as Father Christmas has been kidnapped and it is nearly Christmas. She gathers characters from throughout folklore history to help.

Actors will be asked to present a one-minute comic monolog and to do a cold read from the script. There are roles for two women, four men and one girl aged 8-13. Hand will direct this effort for the NC History Theater.

“The Miscreants’ Christmas” will be offered by the Travelling Troup from mid-November to mid-December. Everyone is encouraged to try out for this holiday show filled with crazy comedic characters.

For questions call Director, Bill Hand at (252) 229-4977.