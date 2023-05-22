Aurora, N.C . . . The Award-Winning North Carolina Fossil Festival, hosted by the Aurora Fossil Museum, will celebrate the rich fossil record of the region on May 26-28, 2023, in Aurora, Beaufort County, N.C. The festival will kick off Friday, May 26th at 6:00 pm with an Opening Ceremony, DJ Music by PS Productions, a community picnic, and culminating with a family movie night in the Aurora Fossil Museum’s Fossil Park.

Family fun-filled activities for Saturday, May 27th, include a Main Street Parade at 11:00 am and the opening of fossil pits and piles (where attendees can search for and discover fossils) at Noon. Ed’s Dinosaurs returns with free Dinosaurs Alive!! performances throughout the weekend. Saturday’s activities include a Jurassic Classic bike ride, fossil displays, STEM activities, arts & crafts, fossil, food & beverage vendors, and live music from the Main Stage with Riggsbee Road, followed by singer/composer Alex Williams. Saturday’s activities end with a Laser Light Show and Glow Party by Emerald Owl Productions.

On Sunday, May 28th, the fun and educational experiences continue, with foam and slime parties, Kid’s Zone activities, STEM activities, and plenty of arts, crafts, fossil, and food vendors. The I-42 Band will entertain with an afternoon performance on the Main Stage.

Monday, May 29th, the North Carolina Fossil Festival completes its 2023 event with the annual Fossil 5K Race at 8:00 am, followed by the honoring of local Veterans and First Responders at 9 am during breakfast. Veterans and First Responders, RSVP by May 19th at 252-322-4238.

Limited edition N.C. Fossil Festival merchandise will be available for sale, and an online silent auction, offering a variety of fossil and natural history items, will be held with proceeds benefitting the nonprofit Aurora Fossil Museum.

Former N.C. State Senator William “Bill” Cook, Chair of the Aurora Fossil Museum Board of Directors, extends a special thanks to North Carolina Fossil Festival Title Sponsor Nutrien for the company’s ongoing support of the museum and annual festival.

For North Carolina Fossil Festival details and the full schedule, go online at: www.ncfossilfest.com or call the museum at (252) 322-4238.