IRVING, TX – Ezra Ausar has been named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week, according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.

Ausar becomes the first Pirate freshman to earn the weekly accolade since Jayden Gardner who was recognized five times during the 2018-19 season.

In the Pirates’ comeback win over Cincinnati on Feb. 15, Ausar posted his second straight double-double with 14 points and a career-best 14 rebounds. Ausar became the first Pirate freshman to record consecutive double-doubles since Jayden Gardner in 2019. Ausar added 11 points and four rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting in ECU’s road loss to SMU on Feb. 19.

Ausar is nearly averaging a double-double over ECU’s past two games with 12.5 points per game and nine rebounds per game on 58 percent shooting.

For the season, Ausar is currently ranked fifth in the league in field goal percentage at 57 percent and leads all AAC freshmen in that statistic.

East Carolina looks to complete a regular season sweep of Tulsa on Tuesday night at Donald W. Reynolds Center at 8 p.m. ET.