Austin City Hall vandalized; red paint on doors, anti-capitalism messages on stairs

by: Billy Gates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometime overnight Monday, Austin City Hall was vandalized.

Red paint was smeared over the front entrance, and anti-capitalism messages were spray painted on the steps outside.

Other details about the vandalism are unknown at this time, but it could have been caught on camera.

The last time property near city hall was vandalized, a camera caught a man setting fire to a statue of a grackle in the plaza outside in early March. Police made an arrest in the case shortly after the Austin Fire Department released the video.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

  • Austin City Hall was vandalized with red paint and spray paint overnight Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)
