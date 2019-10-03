Authorities investigate shooting that left teen injured in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C., (WNCT) Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured in Goldsboro.

On Thursday around 1:44 p.m. the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North James Street.

Police said they located Shemar Lewis, 17, of Goldsboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lewis was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division assumed control of the scene and is investigating the incident.