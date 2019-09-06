1  of  103
Authorities rescue, arrest driver after his vehicle was being swept into ocean

News

Kill Devil Hills PD

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) Kill Devil Hills authorities rescued and arrested an impaired driver after his vehicle was being swept into the ocean.

Kill Devil Hills Police, Fire and Ocean Rescue responded to a call for a vehicle being swept into the ocean and the driver trapped in the vehicle.

A call came to 911 around 2:30 p.m. concerning a white pickup truck that had gone in the ocean at Arch Street in Kill Devil Hills.

Officials said the passenger was able to get out, however, the driver was still in the vehicle.

Officials arrived on scene and were able to get the driver out of the pickup.

The driver was identified as Troy J. Topash, 41, of Kill Devil Hills.

Upon further investigation, Topash was determined to be impaired and was arrested.

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue was able to secure the pickup with a tow strap to prevent it from washing further out.

Seto’s towing was eventually able to extract the truck from the ocean.

At the time of the incident, Kill Devil Hills was still under curfew and feeling the effect of Hurricane Dorian, with high winds, driving rain, and dangerous ocean conditions.

There is no beach driving allowed in Kill Devil Hills at this time of year.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department would like to thank the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and KDH Ocean Rescue for assisting at the scene.

The Department would also like to thank the Dare County telecommunicators who helped coordinate the response and rescue efforts.

