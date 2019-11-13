Authorities respond to woods fire in Croatan Forest area

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) Authorities responded to a woods fire reported in the Croatan Forest area on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services Car 1, Car 2, Engine 252, Brush 251 and 252 responded to the Croatan Forest area across from Carolina Pines, for a reported woods fire.

Personnel observed heavy smoke and fire conditions once they accessed the fire area, through dense woods.

North Carolina Forestry arrived on scene and determined the best attack would be with the plow and the scene was then turned over to NCSF.

No department personnel was injured.