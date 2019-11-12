Authorities searching for double murder suspect

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night.

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds after deputies responded to a call at 10:21 p.m. on Payne Road in Haw River.

Investigators are looking for 31-year-old Justin Lynn Ramirez.

Officials say he is armed and dangerous.

Ramirez is believed to be driving a stolen 1996 Dodge pickup with NC registration YC7394.

The truck is a primer in color on the front and top. The truck is beige in color with a single brown stripe down the side.

Officials say if you see Ramirez, do not approach him, instead call 911.