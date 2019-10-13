Authorities searching for two Nags Head robbery, assault suspects

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT)- The town of Nags Head is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted for robbery and assault.

According to their facebook page, on the morning of October 12, three men robbed and assaulted a man and a woman at a hotel in Nags Head.

One suspect, Kalihl Williams, 18, Kill Devil Hills, has already been arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities are still searching for Xzaviontae Jabarr McCall, 17, Kill Devil Hills, and Nathan Christopher Aldea, 19, also of Kill Devil Hills. Both men are wanted for robbery and assault.





If you have any information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of McCall and Aldea, please call either the Dare County non-emergency number at 252-473-3444 or the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111.