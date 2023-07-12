GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A German-based automotive supplier announced a multi-million dollar expansion project that is set to generate dozens of new jobs in the Upstate.

Wenker, Inc. is building its new U.S. headquarters off Highway 14 in Greer.

The company specializes in plant engineering, innovative modular factory and paint shop designs, and fabricated metal products.

Wenker, Inc. says its $3.1 million expansion project will create 27 new jobs. Wenker expects construction to be complete by mid-2024.

“Wenker Inc.’s decision to construct its new facility inside city limits will contribute to the high-quality sense of place we’re building in Greer,” said Greer Mayor Rick Danner.

“The state-of-the-art production facility will add new quality jobs to the economy in the Upstate, retain existing jobs in the automotive cluster and deliver Greer-made products to automotive facilities throughout the United States,” Danner said.

Wenker has been operating in South Carolina since 2016, but the company says it needs a larger space to meet increased production demands.

“We are very proud to build our new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County, a community which felt like home from day one,” said Stefan Leers, Wenker, Inc. owner and German CEO.

The facility is one of several new commercial construction projects underway along the Highway 14 corridor in Greer where companies have plenty of room to grow. The city’s mayor welcomes the new development.