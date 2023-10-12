AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Ayden Police Department are looking for a man after receiving reports of sexual assault on a minor.

Antonio Maurice Goss, 37 years old, has active warrants out for his arrest. He is wanted for the following charges: Statutory Rape of Child, Statutory Sex Offense with Child, Sexual Servitude Child Victim, Statutory Sexual Offense with Child by Adult, Disseminate Obscenity, and Underage Aid/Abet Possession of Alcohol. All of the charges except the last one are felonies.

The police are asking for any information to be reported to them at 252-481-5844. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can use the EZ Call hotline at 252-746-2730. You can also text 847411 by typing in the word AYDEN, adding a space and then the tip information, and hitting send. Information can also be sent to Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.