BACK TO SCHOOL: Lenoir County schools new coding program, improved security

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Lenoir County Public Schools motto this year is leveling up and they’re doing that in several different ways from improving security campus-wide to a new coding program.

“She’s a little excited I think she’s ready,” said Banks Elementary parent, Steven Emery. She says she’s nervous but I think she’ll be just fine.”

More than 8,000 students were greeted by LCPS teachers and administrators on the first day of school Monday morning.

“They were so excited they were talking about summer vacation and about being a little sleepy this morning too,” said Brent Williams, Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent.

Lenoir staff said they’re prepared for another successful school year, with training and several improvements over the summer such as upgrading safety in their schools.

“We have buzz in buzz out systems swipe in swipe out systems,” said Williams. We have a security alert system burglar alarms and intruder alert app that we are piloting.”

LCPS also received their second coding grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to create a coding program for elementary schools.

“Our students are realizing beyond and understanding what goes behind the click that makes everything on a computer possible,” said Williams. They’re understanding how many careers are dependent upon coding and how many career opportunities and pathways open to them with studying coding as a career.”

This year teachers are focusing on improving their students’ literacy skills while implementing a new district-wide motto, ‘Level up’, which is meant to show students to the importance of growth.

“Two of our main focuses are Kinston High School are and all of our staff is to build relationships and to differentiate our instruction,” said Kellan Bryant, Principal of Kinston High. So we’re just going to continue to level up and our motto is to take Kinston to the next level and our staff is well is on the way to doing that this year. We are very excited to see what this year brings for our students.”