FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Forest City police are searching for a man in connection with a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.

Police were called to the Fifth Third Bank on Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are looking for a white man with dark hair dressed in bright green shorts, a blue hoodie and black and white sneakers in connection with the robbery.

Surveillance photos shared by the department show the man behind the teller counters and rifling through drawers.

It is not known how much money the man took. Forest City Chief of Police said no one was injured in the theft and no weapon was presented during it.

Police are still on the scene and looking for the suspect.

Anyone who sees the suspect is encouraged to call 911 immediately.