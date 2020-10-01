Bar owners prepare to reopen as NC moves to Phase 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many North Carolina bar owners are preparing to open their doors for the first time in months.

Reopening Phase 3 begins Friday at 5 p.m.

When Tony Frazier shut the doors of 5th Street Distillery on March 17, he was expecting to be closed for only two weeks.

Finally, the neon signs are back on and the doors will be open again.

Frazier says the past several months have been difficult.

To stay afloat, he even opened a bar in South Carolina, where there are fewer restrictions.

“Who can stay shut for seven months and still plan on reopening,” he said. “A lot of businesses haven’t. A lot of bars aren’t going to be able to reopen.”

North Carolina bars can reopen now, but there are new rules and limits.

Bars can only utilize outdoor areas at 30 percent capacity, and the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales is still in place.

“A month or two, sure,” said Frazier. “We don’t know what’s going on? Okay, that’s fine. Seven months? That’s just not right.”

But Frazier says the new phase is a small step in the right direction.