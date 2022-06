GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for a chance to give a furry friend a new forever home.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and Pitt County Animal Services are teaming up to have an adoption event in Greensprings Park.

On June 26, from noon to 2 p.m., the groups will showcase canines waiting to find people who want to adopt them.

The adoption event will be held at 2500 E 5th St. in Greenville.