Barton College signs trio of D.H. Conley Football players

GREENVILLE, NC. (WNCT)- For High School athletes, signing to play at the collegiate level is a big deal. This particular signing had a unique twist.

Gabe Toriello, Jake Locklear and Nick Hamilton- football stars and teammates at D.H. Conley High School. After inking their names on paper, all three will continue the teammate role together in college- Barton College.

“They have worked really hard. Everything they’ve gotten they’ve earned,” said Nate Conner, D.H. Conley Head Coach.

“It was a dream of mine since I found out they were opening up a football team,” said Nick Hamilton, Barton College signee. “It’s just a perfect location, good coaching, and I’m ready to compete.”

Each athlete and their families will remember February 12, 2020 forever. It was the day the trio put their names on the dotted line as a sign of optimism for the brand new program.

“To be a part of something bigger than myself, the start of the program, that’s a big deal! I’m proud to be a part of that,” said Gabe Toriello, Barton College signee.

Toriello, Locklear, and Hamilton will be joining 26 other signees from last week when the enter the program this Fall. Other athletes are expected to sign.