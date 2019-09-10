BBB warns homeowners of Fly-By-Night Contractors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) In the first week of September, Hurricane Dorian swept across the Carolinas bringing rain and destruction to many coastal communities.

In the wake of the storm, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is warning homeowners to be aware of shady fly-by-night contractors.

Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis can also bring out crooks looking to take advantage of those who have already been victimized.

In 2018, BBB received more than 10,000 complaints nationwide against contractors.

“Before hiring anyone to do work on your home, it is important to do your research ahead of time, to ensure you are dealing with a trustworthy professional,” says Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “After every major storm, especially one such as Hurricane Dorian, we see scammers out posing as contractors looking to take advantage of someone in their time of need.”