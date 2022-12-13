FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of Wake County businesswomen are collecting gifts for people in need this holiday season.

It’s the second year for the “Successful Business Women” group to lead the “Be An Angel” campaign. People throughout southern Wake County have stopped by businesses to grab a tag and buy gifts for families in need.

They’re serving more than 400 families and founder Amber Richon says they’re not just focusing on kids — they’re also collecting needs for seniors and veterans’ families.

“I was raised by my grandparents in an impoverished family and it was people like us who reached out to my family and made sure we had food on the table and made sure we had presents underneath the tree,” Richon said.

Christine Williams is part of the group “Friends of the Fuquay-Varina Homes for the Elderly” and they’ve partnered with “Successful Business Women” to get those items to seniors in need.

“Most of them live with very low incomes and we want to make sure they have all the necessities they needed,” Williams said.

That includes seniors like Williander Sydnor, whose husband is recovering from a stroke. This campaign is helping them check necessities off their list and worry a lot less this holiday season.

“It’s made him feel wonderful that [since] he can’t work anymore, they’re giving it to us,” Sydnor said.

Gifts need to be dropped off before December 20 by those who wish to participate.

The list of drop off locations where 80 tag are still available includes: