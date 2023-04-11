RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Always enjoy the hospitality in western North Carolina, including free car inspections.”

Those were the words of a Tweet from U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on Tuesday, and they were accompanied by a photo of two unexpected visitors.

The photo shows a truck parked in a residential driveway with one black bear in the bed of the truck and another seemingly standing guard just in front of the hood.

Even more impressively, the tailgate was not left open for easy access.

Courtesy Sen. Thom Tillis on Twitter.

Whether by climbing up a nearby tree or the truck itself, this crafty bear has already been seen by thousands on social media.