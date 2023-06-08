BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Adaptive Surf Project hosted its first kayaking day at Beaufort Paddle on Thursday.

The organization gives people with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy water-related activities. Typically, the group hosts surfing events throughout the summer but recently added kayaking as well.

“We love our beaches, but we have so many more opportunities for water access around here. And I know a lot of our participants would like to be able to get out more frequently,” said Christine Chadwick, director of the Adaptive Surf Project of NC. “And kayaking just kind of made the next you know, the most sense as the next step to kind of to kind of check out.”

Organizers said that they had a lot of positive feedback from the event and they are excited for more kayaking and surfing days coming up this season. They added that they’re always looking for volunteers if anyone is interested in getting involved.