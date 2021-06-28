Beaufort Co. Commissioners seek public input on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds

PINETOWN, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Commissioners want public input on how to spend money from the American Rescue Plan.

Beaufort County will receive $9.1 million in COVID relief funding. Half of those funds have already come. The other half will come this time next year.

Commissioners held a meeting Monday in Pinetown to get public input on where that money should go.

“The commissioners, we have our own opinion, but we felt like we needed to get some of those confirmed by the citizens in the county and to make sure we were not missing anything,” said Frankie Waters, chairman of the Beaufort County Board of Commissioners.

This was the commissioners’ third public input meeting. The other two were held in Blounts Creek and Washington. Community members gathered at Pinetown Volunteer Fire Department Monday night to share their opinions.

“I’d rather see it be used for something that’s going to benefit every citizen, everybody that’s in Beaufort County,” said Patricia Garrison of Beaufort County.

Some of the main suggestions on areas that need improvement in the county were solid waste services, water and sewer, and storm drainage.

Expanding broadband access was also a hot topic.

“We’ve got areas over there, pockets where they’re underserved and not served at all when it comes to broadband and broadband is very important, just like water, sewer, electricity,” said Waters.

Commissioners invite members of the public to their meeting on July 6 for the last public hearing about how to spend these funds.