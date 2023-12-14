WASHINGTON, N.C. –– Riverfront Talks: Substance Matters, a podcast created by the Beaufort County Behavioral Health Task Force, was recently featured in Rural Health Models & Innovations, a national collection of successful rural health programs and interventions maintained by the Rural Health Information Hub.

The Riverfront Talks: Substance Matters podcast aims to help reduce stigma by featuring guests with lived experiences of substance use or mental illness. It is hosted by Behavioral Health Task Force Coordinator Tiffany Moore and funded by ECU Health Beaufort Hospital and Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.

“I’m honored that Rural Health Information Hub reached out about spotlighting the podcast,” Moore said. “Increasing awareness and communication, as well as decreasing stigma are areas that the Behavioral Health Taskforce continues to work on. RHIhub offering this opportunity to continue to expand our reach in order to bring awareness to substance misuse is an honor. We’re hopeful that this opportunity sparks additional conversation and support for those suffering from substance misuse and mental health disorders.”

As of December, the podcast consists of 10 episodes and has garnered 1,441 views. Two of the podcast guests have become state-certified Peer Support Specialists, and one is working with Moore on a re-entry program to assist people in the criminal justice system who have a history of substance abuse.

The podcast was selected by the Rural Health Information Hub because of its innovative services and impact on rural communities. Click here to read the full project summary. You can access the podcast on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Rural Health Information Hub is a national online information center on rural health issues, funded by the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy. Its website includes over 18,000 resources specific to rural health. The Rural Health Models & Innovations section features hundreds of successful programs that are serving rural residents across the nation.