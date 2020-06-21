Beaufort County Detention Center removing inmates for updates

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Sometime in the next 60 days The Beaufort County Detention Center will remove inmates to fix the jail’s lock system.

The locks have caused issues since January of 2019. For now, the project is expected to cost $1,415,710.

In a 4 to 3 vote, Beaufort County’s Board of Commissioners approved the contract, adding an additional $323,500 dollars.

Commissioners Stan Deatherage, Hood Richardson, and John Rebholz voted against the contract.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will take control of the Beaufort County inmates for two months.

The cost will be $75 dollars a bed daily.

Pitt County’s Sheriff’s Office usually charges $100 a day for inmates, upon their agreement with the federal government.

However, they reduced the cost for Beaufort County. If they don’t finish the project in 60 days, the rate goes back to $100.