WASHINGTON, N.C. –– Job seekers will have a chance to meet with local employers and learn

about various professional and educational opportunities at the Beaufort County Job and

Resource Fair, which will take place at the Washington Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The job fair will be open to the public from 1-3 p.m., following a morning session for high

school students.

Employers signed up to participate in the job fair include Nutrien, Executive Personnel Group,

Avient Corporation, idX Corporation, Beaufort County Government, the City of Washington,

NC Department of Adult Correction, ECU Health, Metropolitan Property Management, Spinrite,

Grady-White Boats, Aurora Fossil Museum Foundation Inc., Spirit Aerosytems, Rose Acre

Farms and UNC Nash Health Care.

Several community partners will share details about educational and vocational training, among

other useful community resources for job seekers and students. That group includes Beaufort

County NCWorks Career Center, Vocational Rehabilitation, Beaufort County Community

College, Beaufort County Board of Realtors, North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and

Marine Patrol, One Community, Beaufort County Department of Social Services and East

Carolina Vocational Center.

The event is organized by the Beaufort County Workforce Development Team, which consists of

Beaufort County Economic Development, N.C. Works, Rivers East Workforce Development

Board, Beaufort County Schools, Beaufort County Community College and NC Department of

Health and Human Services Vocational Rehab. It is sponsored in part by Brightspeed and the

North Carolina State University Institute for Emerging Issues.

For more information contact Beaufort County Economic Development at

info@beaufortedc.com or 252-946-3970