PINETOWN, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Air Force JROTC Program at North Side High School needs a new instructor.

JROTC stands for Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps.

Originally, the program was feared to be terminated by the end of this school year, if they couldn’t find a new instructor.

That changed when N.C. Representative Keith Kidwell and U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy gave them until the spring of 2021 to fill the spot.

The U.S. Air Force funds part of this program.

It requires the program have two instructors, an officer and non-commissioned officer.

The high school became aware of the issue when the programs two instructors retired after twenty years at around the same time.

For the last six years, people have been filling in to help out with the program, but weren’t able to stay on as full time instructors.

Sonny Murphy has been the sole instructor for the last two years, but they need a commissioned officer to join forces with Murphy.

The program is important to so many students looking for structure in their lives.

If the program were to end, they would lose that.

Below is the criteria for becoming an Air Force JROTC Instructor:

Must be retired/ retiring within nine months from U.S. Air Force or retired for less than five years Have published retirement orders Retired grade of E6-E9 or O4-O6 Minimum bachelor’s degree, any major Commercial email address

More information about criteria to become an Air Force JROTC instructor here.