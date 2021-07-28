Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office wants more community watch groups

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies want people living in Beaufort County to consider starting a community watch program where they live.

Lt. Kelly Cox with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says community watch programs are a great way for people to get to know their local law enforcement. They also help officers solve crimes and keep tabs on neighborhoods they aren’t actively patrolling.

It also helps people get to know their neighbors and look out for one another.

“A lot of the time when we go to a breaking and entering that has already occurred people say, well I saw something that was out of place, but I didn’t want to say anything,” said Cox. “The purpose with community watch is a safe environment to where they can contact the block captain.”

Cox says any size group of neighbors can establish one.

You can call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111 or email Lt. Cox at kcox@co.beaufort.nc.us.