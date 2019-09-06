Beaufort County solid waste convenience sites to open Saturday

(WNCT) Officials said that all Beaufort County solid waste convenience sites will open on Saturday at 7 a.m. and will return to normal operating hours.

Vegetative debris taken to the convenience sites must be:

• no longer than six feet.

• less than eight inches in diameter.

• No stumps.

Residents may dispose of vegetative debris at the landfill at no cost.

Contractors will be charged the normal fee.

The landfill is located at 1342 Hawkins Beach Road in Washington and it will be open the following hours:

Saturday, September 7, 2019 8 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, September 8, 2019 1 PM – 6 PM

Monday-Friday, September 9-13, 2019 8 AM – 4:30 PM

Residents must unload the debris themselves at the landfill.