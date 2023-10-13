WASHINGTON, N.C. –– Before the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Beaufort County is

announcing plans to illuminate county buildings green from November 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans.

The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness around the unique challenges many veterans face and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its second year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National

Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New

York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association

in 2021. In 2022, over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges, and other meaningful landmarks, residents,

businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light

bulb in their home to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

While this event is focused on the week of Veterans Day, we encourage individuals to continue

to shine the light year-round.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our

veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming

together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country

will see and feel the gratitude we all feel for their service and sacrifices.”

Operation Green Light is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the resources available to

veterans and their families. Here in Beaufort County, we’re proud to serve approximately 3,500

veterans through our Veterans Services Office. Throughout the year, our Veterans Service

Officer is busy connecting our veterans to federal and state benefits, helping them manage

employment needs and doctors’ appointments, as well as helping them find veteran peers who

can assist with the transition back to civilian life.

Veterans and family members can learn more about available services on the County website, by contacting VSO Jennie Haddock at 252-946-8016, or by visiting the Veterans Services Office at 1308 Highland Drive, Washington.

This Veterans Day, join us in shining a light of hope and support. Join Operation Green Light

and let’s turn Beaufort County green for our veterans