BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County School Board has decided to bring deputies back to school.

Beaufort County Commissioners voted to support a request brought to them by Sheriff Scott Hammonds. The request proposed the hiring of 12 School Resource Officers within the school system. Deputies are set to be back in schools at the beginning of July 2024.

The commissioners vote is allowing Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to begin the hiring process of resource officers. This lets the sheriff’s office have enough time to recruit, train, and have officers obtain certifications before working in the schools.

Sheriff Hammonds said that him and his staff are looking forward to working with Beaufort County Commissioners and School Board to ensure a successful transition of services for all.