Beaufort County’s Pamlico Sail and Power Squadron offers free mentoring program for boaters

Boating is a fun and popular activity, especially here in the East.

However, boating, like many other activities, can put people in dangerous situations.

Tom Watson works as a dock attendant for the city of Washington.

“There’s a lot of people that come here and have their first boat and they don’t have a clue how to tie it up or dock it and it is a safety issue. If you don’t know how to operate them it can be a real safety hazard,” he says.

Luckily for boaters in Beaufort County, Pamlico Sail and Power Squadron is looking to help boaters learn through their mentoring program.

The best part about the program is that it’s all for free.

It is a two-hour session with an experienced member and includes a vessel safety check.

They want to teach boaters how to stay safe on the water and how to fully operate their boat.

Sharon Alligood is a member of the Pamlico Sail and Power Squadron and says their main goal is to help boaters enjoy their boating experience by making sure that all their equipment works properly and that they feel safe.

There are more than one hundred members that have all different kinds of boats.

The program matches people up with an instructor that have a similar boat so they can give them the benefit of their experience with the same kind of vessel.

If boaters are interested in this program you can send an email to educationpspsnc.com and an education officer will connect with you to help them get an instructor.

If you would just like a vessel safety check, you can also send an email to vsc@pspsnc.com and get a safety check for free.