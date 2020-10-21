Beirut Memorial Observance to be held virtually on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The annual observance to mark the 37th anniversary of October 23, 1983, Beirut Bomb Blast will be held at the Beirut Memorial on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The observance will honor the fallen service members and survivors who served in Lebanon from 1958 to 1984 and in Grenada.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the observance will be virtual, and closed to the public as the area around the Beirut Memorial will be secured at the time of the live broadcast of the event.

The observance is an annual event organized by the City of Jacksonville Beirut Memorial Advisory Board in cooperation with the City, Marine Corps Installations East, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David H. Berger, will deliver the annual Beirut Memorial Service Address. The 29th Commandant, General Al Gray will also deliver remarks.

He was the commander of the Second Marine Division when the Beirut bombing occurred.

He has been a frequent speaker on the national circuit about the importance of the incident and is revered by the Beirut Gold Star families and survivors of the blast.

Mayor Sammy Phillips is the sixth Mayor to repeat the words “We will not forget” to the families of those who have names on the wall.

It has become the solemn duty of the Jacksonville Mayor to renew the pledge at each observance.

Together, the Mayor and the command of Camp Lejeune appoint members to Beirut Memorial Advisory Board whose duty is to organize and perform the annual observance.

The event will be broadcast live on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government channel, on www.G10TV.org, on social media, and through the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN): https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/24897.

Should weather events require, the event will take place inside the Jacksonville City Hall.