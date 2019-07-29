Benefit bike ride held for shark bite victim Paige Winter

A benefit motorcycle ride was held Saturday in Havelock for Paige Winter, who was bitten by a shark in Atlantic Beach on June 2nd.

Havelock Fire and Rescue posted several pictures to Facebook thanking the community for taking part.

The ride was put on by Enforcers of the Crystal Coast who told 9 On Your Side they had 83 riders take part and over 200 people show up to support.

They were able to raise almost $5,000 for Paige and her family.

