WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is giving away free gun locks in order to promote firearm safety.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with ECU Health to reduce suicide by firearm and gun violence. They are one of the first to partner with ECU in this program.

“That’s a program that was initiated by ECU Health and the Bertie County Sheriff’s has partnered with ECU Health on the Gun Lock Program,” said Bertie County’s Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. “And that gun lock program is basically initiated to reduce suicides by firearms and also to reduce violent crime.”

The gun locks are available for pick-up in the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. Bertie County citizens can also have a deputy bring a lock to their homes.