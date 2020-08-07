Bertie County holds supply drives after tornado devastation

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Bertie County continues to deal with the devastation left by this week’s deadly tornado near Windsor.

Since the tornado damaged nearly thirty homes and killed two people, the community is coming together to help rebuild.

Bertie County’s YMCA is just one organization that’s trying to help. The “Y” is accepting donations like clothes, food, toiletries. They’re even offering hot showers to victims of the tornado.



Clothes and toiletry items can be seen at Bertie County’s YMCA, which is currently a holding place for supplies that tornado victims can get.

Workers at the YMCA say they’re going to continue offering supplies to victims until they run out. Also, beginning August 8, Cedar Landing Baptist Church will be offering free meals to victims as well.

Bertie County YMCA information: