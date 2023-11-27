GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Get those laptops, tablets, and smartphones out because Cyber Monday is still underway.

The Better Business Bureau calls it one of the busiest days for online shopping, especially during the winter holiday season. The BBB said that they have tips to help people shop smarter for holiday deals, and stay safe while online.

Be sure to read the fine print, some coupons or deals may not count for doorbuster items. You can also look to see if a competitor is offering a better price. If you’re shopping online, make sure to check the return policies as some stores change their policies during the holidays. The BBB added that nearly a third of all scams reported last year were online shopping scams.

“Any time you’re really shopping online, you have to make sure that you’re on a secure website.” said Nicole Cordero, BBB of Eastern Carolinas Communication Specialist. “You’re going to look at the URL and make sure it says HTTPS, the S means that it’s secure and you can go ahead and pay. You also want to make sure you’re on an official website because scammers are really good at creating lookalike websites.”

The BBB also want to warn of phishing scams, saying people should be wary of random phone calls, texts, and emails. Never click a link that looks suspicious.