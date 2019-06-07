Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament kicks off with Lady Angler event

One of the biggest events in Eastern North Carolina kicks off Friday evening.

The 61st Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament will commence in Morehead City at 6 p.m.

The week-long fishing tournament begins with the Lady Angler event at the Crystal Coast Civic Center which includes a best-dressed contest.

The women set off to sea Saturday morning until 2 p.m. for the 21st Lady Angler Tournament also known as KWLA.

More than 50 boats have registered as of Friday morning.

Last year, a record-breaking 161 teams fished for the Lady Angler Tournament.

Monday, June 10 begins the Big Rock Tournament. The week-long event will consist of daily weigh-ins at Big Rock Landing.

183 boats entered for the tournament in 2018, a number organizers say they anticipate to at least have this year.

Since 1986, more than $5 million dollars has been donated to charities.

The Lady Angler Tournament will donate their funds this year to the Carteret Health Care Cancer Center.

Thunderstorms are anticipated for the weekend, but organizers say the event will go on, rain or shine.