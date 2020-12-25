Bike of missing Harnett County teen found near woods off I-95

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN)– The bike of a missing endangered 14-year-old was found near the woods off I-95, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kealy Merritt, 14, was last seen along the 700 block of Ammons Road in Dunn. She left the area on a black mountain bike that has pink spokes, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office said her bike was found early Thursday morning on I-95 just south of exit 70 near the woods.

A passerby saw the story on the news and reported the bike to law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched the area but did not find anything. A silver alert has been issued for Kaely, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said she was wearing a grey, puffy jacket and a black toboggan. Deputies, emergency management, and several volunteers have been searching, but have not yet located Kealy.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter and K-9s have been used in the search, too.

She “has a history of suicidal ideations and does not have her medication,” authorities said Monday. “She has threatened self-harm in the past and does have a history of running away and metal health issues.”

If you think you may have seen Kaely or know where she is, the sheriff’s office that you call 911 or the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office 910-893-9111.