Bill to reduce school testing signed into law

The Testing Reduction Act has been signed into law in North Carolina.

Rep. John Bell said, “Over testing has become a serious impediment to teaching in our classrooms.”

The new law eliminates end-of-grade tests in the 3rd through 8th grade and replaces them with shorter “check-in” assessments throughout the school year.

It also replaces high school end-of-course exams and N.C. Final Exams (NCFEs) with the ACT, SAT, or other nationally recognized assessment of high school achievement and college readiness.

These changes will take effect next school year.