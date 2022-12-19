SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is accused of ramming and flipping another car during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Lake Forest Road near Woodburn Drive where they found a car upside down with two men sitting nearby.

The two men, who were injured in the crash, told deputies that they were in the car when a pickup truck rammed them and pushed them off of the road, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, 57-year-old Scott Ongemach, told investigators that he was upset at the other driver for driving too fast on a residential street and “blacked out from anger” before he rammed them.

Ongemach told deputies that he got mad at the other driver and decided that he was “going to make a difference” by wrecking them.

During an interview, Ongemach said that he was driving down Lake Forest Road when he said he saw the car being him driving fast and then it passed his truck. He said that made him very mad and that “something just snapped” because he was so angry, causing him to ram the car and push them off the road, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Ongemach was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He has since been released, according to jail records.